Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

