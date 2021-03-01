Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.33 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $33,552,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,534,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

