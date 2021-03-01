Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 138.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.