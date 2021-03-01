Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Maximus makes up approximately 3.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.03% of Maximus worth $46,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 151.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Maximus by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.39. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

