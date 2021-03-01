Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,621,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 205,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.