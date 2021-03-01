Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,088.80 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,274.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,046.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

