Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Markel worth $53,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Markel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $34.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,123.00. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,782. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,274.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,046.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,023.04.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

