Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $32.52 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

