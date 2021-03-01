Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRVI stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

