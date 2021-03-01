Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.