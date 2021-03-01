MAP Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,003.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $199,003.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00519332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00460195 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

