Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,052,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

