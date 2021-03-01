MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Raised to $30.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE MX opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

