Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,851 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $157,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,990. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

