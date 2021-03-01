Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU opened at $311.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

