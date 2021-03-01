LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.