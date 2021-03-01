LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,398 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

