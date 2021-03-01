LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM opened at $303.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

