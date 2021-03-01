LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $8,106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $94.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

