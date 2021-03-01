LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -608.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

