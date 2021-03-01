LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 843,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

