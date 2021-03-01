LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.82 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.