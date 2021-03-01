Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.

LOW stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

