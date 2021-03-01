Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.
LOW stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
