Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

