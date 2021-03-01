Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,234 shares of company stock worth $1,081,895 in the last 90 days.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

