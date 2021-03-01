Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 87,899 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.41% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

