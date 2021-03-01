Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 362,515 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.66 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

