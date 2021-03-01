Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 18.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

