Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

