Loop Capital Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $150.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.37.

SHAK stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,483.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

