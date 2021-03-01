LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

