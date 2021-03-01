Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,225 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

