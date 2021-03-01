Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Q2 worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 62.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,217. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

