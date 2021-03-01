Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,275 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.