Liquidity Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,014.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $833,667.11 and $16,014.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.28 or 0.00529415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00468440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.