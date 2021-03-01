Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) (ASX:LNK) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) (ASX:LNK) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.57.
Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) Company Profile
