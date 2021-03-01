Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $994,879.41

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 96.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $994,879.41 and $2,098.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 145.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $360.75 or 0.00776814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

