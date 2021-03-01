Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.