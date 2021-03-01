Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

