Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $145.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

