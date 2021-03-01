Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

WTRG stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

