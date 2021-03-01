Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

NYSE ET opened at $7.80 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.