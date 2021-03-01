Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $33.60 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,602,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 23.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

