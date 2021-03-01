Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

ESGU stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

