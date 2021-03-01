Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $492,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

