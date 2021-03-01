Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $320,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 282.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 786,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $62.60 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.