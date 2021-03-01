Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

LNTH opened at $18.68 on Friday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

