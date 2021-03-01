Lambda (LAMB) One Day Volume Hits $15.12 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $42.83 million and $15.12 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,364,976,516 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

