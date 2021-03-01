Lake Street Capital Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.