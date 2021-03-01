KWB Wealth Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 238,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,908. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

